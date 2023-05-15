Joe Fournier officially appeals controversial knockout loss to KSI

Joe Fournier is seeking justice.

The businessman-turned-pro-boxer suffered an unceremonious defeat this past weekend (May 13, 2023) in an exhibition boxing match against Olajide “KSI” Olatunji. Unfortunately for Fournier, his second-round knockout loss (watch highlights) didn’t come from a legal strike despite it being scored as one in the result.

Replay footage of the knockout revealed KSI landing with an elbow rather than a punch, putting Fournier down for the count. Initially stating he intended to appeal the ruling, Fournier has now officially done so, according to a press release from Professional Boxing Association (PBA).

Following the contest between KSI and Jo Fournier on Saturday 13th may 2023, at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, United Kingdom, we can confirm that we have received whereby he was stopped by the referee in the second round of the contest, in favour of KSI. We have invited representation from each contestant and their represntatives respectively, before the matter is reviewed in the line with our rules and procedures. We are also seeking legal counsel as to the issues involved to ensure all matters are dealt with properly and fairly while seeking to uphold the integrity of boxing. Any decision or otherwise on the matter will be made available to the contestants on or before 4pm GMT Friday 19th May 2023. No further comment will be made until after that time.

KSI has already admitted his victory has been “tarnished” because of his illegal strike. Regardless of what the PBA decides to do with the appeal, a rematch between the two down the line has a strong possibility.