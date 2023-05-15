Toxic UFC fans turn on Jamahal Hill for defending Megan Olivi over ‘interim’ belt blunder

Megan Olivi was conducting a post-fight interview with light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker in the wake of UFC Charlotte last weekend on ABC and mistakenly referred to current 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill as the “interim” titleholder.

Olivi immediate corrected herself and continued on with her question.

Hill was quick to respond on Twitter.

“Interim Champ? Megan Olivi that’s how you feel?”

“I immediately corrected myself!” Olivi wrote back. “I’m so sorry, you know I have nothing but respect for you!”

Didn’t seem like a very big deal when it happened.

Unfortunately UFC fans can be downright awful at times and have since flooded social media with garbage insults directed toward Olivi. That prompted “Sweet Dreams” to step to her defense and not surprisingly, the same cadre of creeps then turned on Hill.

Hill subsequently deleted his original tweet.

“Y’all chill on Megan Olivi,” Hill later wrote. “I was getting on a plane a didn’t listen close enough to the clip!!! She made a mistake and immediately corrected herself!! It’s always been nothing but love and respect between us!!!”

You can read some of the NSFW follow-up responses below Hill’s second tweet here.

Hill became light heavyweight champion by knocking out Glover Teixeira at UFC 283, capturing the belt vacated by Jiri Prochazka when “Denisa” blew out his shoulder in late 2022. “Sweet Dreams” is expected to defend against Prochazka at some point later this year.

For much more on that upcoming title fight click here.