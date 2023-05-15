Stars on Mars cast: Ronda Rousey joins colony of ‘celebronauts’ on new FOX reality show

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame back in summer 2018, will be joining a cast of “celebronauts” (celebrity astronauts) on the new FOX reality series “Stars on Mars” hosted by William Shatner.

Unless Rousey cosplays as Lori Quaid and kicks Shatner in the nuts, I may sit this one out.

“An out-of-this-world new unscripted series, in which household names trade in their possessions, status and glamourous lifestyles on Earth for an insane and hilarious summer on Mars,” according to the official release. “Their mission? To be suited up with no space to go, as they colonize, compete and conquer their new galaxy surroundings, until there is just one ‘celebronaut’ left standing.”

Stars on Mars simulates a human colony on Mars with the “celebronauts” competing in weekly missions. At the end of each week, the worst performing contestant will be eliminated from the competition, similar to The Apprentice (or a dozen other shows).

Episode 1 premieres June 5 with new entries dropping every Monday on FOX.

Also joining the Stars on Mars cast is cyclist Lance Armstrong, actor Natasha Leggero, NFL star Marshawn Lynch, actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, figure skater Adam Rippon, actor Tom Schwartz, NFL star Richard Sherman, singer Tinashe, reality show veteran Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis, and actress Ariel Winter.

See you at da pahty, Riktah!