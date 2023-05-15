Colby Covington mocks ‘UFC washouts’ brawling on ‘Indian reservations’ for BKFC

Colby Covington is not a fan of bareknuckle boxing.

The No. 2-ranked welterweight contender, who is expected to challenge Leon Edwards for the 170-pound strap at some point later this year, is only interested in combat sports athletes competing at the top of the food chain.

Not UFC “washouts” fighting at Taco John’s Events Center in Wyoming.

“To be honest, I’ve never watched one of those fights,” Covington told James Lynch. “I’m not interested in a sport like that and especially nonetheless of guys [who] are just UFC washouts. These are just guys that are going to fight at the Indian Fairgrounds because they couldn’t make it in the UFC, so we’re talking about the biggest and best business and the biggest and best fights, and that’s only in the UFC. It’s the best organization in the world.”

Don’t mock the “washouts,” they can help you win a world title.

Some of the UFC veterans competing for BKFC over the years include former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, ex-lightweight kingpin Eddie Alvarez, and former featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes, just to name a few.

A couple of UFC losses for “Chaos” and he may change his outlook on BKFC.