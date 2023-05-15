Jailton Almeida calls out Tai Tuivasa, expects UFC heavyweight title fight in 2024

Fast-rising heavyweight hurter Jailton Almeida is expected to crack the Top 10 of his division when the official 265-pound rankings are released later this week, thanks to a stunning, first-round submission finish over No. 9-seeded Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC Charlotte main event last weekend on ABC.

Up next? The Brazilian hopes to tangle with No. 6-ranked Tai Tuivasa.

“Of course, UFC Abu Dhabi or UFC Brazil around October,” Almeida said during the UFC Charlotte post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “I want Tai Tuivasa. Either he comes to Brazil and feels the energy down there, or perhaps go to Abu Dhabi, where I heard he actually does his camps. So no worries, we can do that. We’ll make the effort and go to him. I’m taking this as a ladder full of steps, and I’m very happy to be looking into the Top 10 right now and by the end of the year make it to seventh or sixth. Then next year maybe go and shoot for the title we all dream of.”

Jon Jones is expected to defend the heavyweight title later this year in New York.

Almeida improved to 19-2 with his finish over “Bigi Boi” and is now 5-0 under the UFC banner with all five victories ending by way of knockout or submission — four within the first frame. That doesn’t include his swift destruction of Nasrudin Nasrudinov on Dana White’s “Contender Series” in late 2021.

Future champ?