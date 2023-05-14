Ian Garry had the toughest fight of his career on Saturday night in Charlotte against No. 15 ranked welterweight Daniel Rodriguez. Not only did Garry win, he made it look easy with a first round head kick knockout. The hot Irish prospect then called out No. 11 ranked Neil Magny, who isn’t a guy many fighters tend to call out.

He’s so excited about replacing Rodriguez in the No. 15 spot that he’s getting the number 15 tattooed on the shin that earned him the KO win. It’s all just another successful step forward in the plan “The Future” has to methodically climb his way up the rankings.

“I was in a little meeting, shall we say, with the big boys, Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], and Sean Shelby,” Garry said in a post-fight interview with Megan Olivi. “And we just spoke about, I said to them ‘Hey, have you heard about my six fight plan?’ And they said no. I said ‘I want to fight two guys in the top fifteen, two guys in the top ten, and two guys in the top five.’ And I said ‘Do you want to know why?’ Because I never want anyone to doubt my success. I never want any question marks on my career.’”

“I’m going to go out there and I’m going to earn everything, and get it my way.’ [Dana] said ‘I f—ing love that.’”

White did sound impressed by Garry at the UFC on ABC: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida post-fight press conference and basically admitted they plan on running him through the Conor McGregor promotional plan that made “The Notorious” the biggest star in the UFC.

“He looked awesome tonight,” White said. “He’s super confident, and that kid’s ready to take over the world. Came back and talked to him tonight, and he’s down for whatever, whenever, wherever. He’s fun ... We have the Irish guy blueprint around here. So, we’ll probably take him to Boston, or MSG, and then eventually Ireland if he keeps doing what he’s doing.”

The cross - roundhouse combo claims another victim. Ian Garry is no joke. pic.twitter.com/KYSJaK0ee8 — MartialMind (@MartialMind1) May 13, 2023

Neil Magny is already booked to fight Philip Rowe in late June, so timelines may not work out for a battle with Garry next. There are a lot of other interesting options in the No. 10 to No. 15 slots though, like Michael Chiesa, Jack Della Maddalena, and Michel Pereira. And the UFC has a Boston pay-per-view on August 19th, plus their annual November show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The blueprint is set to be executed ... now all Ian Garry has to do is keep winning in impressive fashion.