WTF! Twitter reacts to Rolly Romero’s ‘horrendous’ ‘gifted’ win over Ismael Barroso

Former WBA World Super Light champ Rolando “Rolly” Romero controversially stopped Ismael Barroso in the ninth round last night (Sat., May 13, 2023) from inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chelsea Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Veteran referee Tony Weeks controversially halted the fight and consequently gifted Romero the WBA world title because it was revealed after the fight that he was down on the scorecards after he was dropped in round two and never really recovered.

Check out the horrible stoppage below:

Referee Tony Weeks stops the fight and @SignUp4KOs scores a TKO victory over Barroso to become the new WBA Super Lightweight champ #RomeroBarroso pic.twitter.com/SseQxDNoQu — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 14, 2023

As expected, boxing Twitter exploded with vitriol after the controversial stoppage.

Boxing took an L tonight. That shit was pathetic. And Barraso ain’t 40 Idc what y’all say. Good night y’all done ruined the GWOAT weekend — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 14, 2023

THAT WAS DIRTY



WAY TO EARLY #RomeroVsBarroso — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 14, 2023

WTF was that!!! I don’t even care Barroso still my new favourite fighter even if he’s 63 — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) May 14, 2023

What the fuck is this? This corrupt shit is the reason the fans aren’t watching anymore. — Kevin Cunningham (@KCBoxTrainer) May 14, 2023

If that result can't be overturned, #boxing should just eliminate the protest and stop pretending like there is an avenue to get justice for horseshit calls from referees and officials like the one Tony Weeks just made. — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) May 14, 2023

It wasn’t only the pros that were disgusted with the stoppage.

This is a horrendous stoppage, embarrassing — Combat Sports Insider (@combat_insider) May 14, 2023

This is the reason why PROFESSIONAL BOXING IS DYING!!! — iWebb (@ixWebb) May 14, 2023

Barroso got robbed big time. This is a disgrace!!!



I never thought I would see something like this. — Santos Rivera-Cardona (@SantosCardonaPR) May 14, 2023

Worst Boxing Stoppage of All Time? pic.twitter.com/adrkDkECR7 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) May 14, 2023

Fix your refs this is why boxing sucks — Bluntster (@Bluntster) May 14, 2023

One of the sketchiest stoppages I have ever seen. — Mike Shytte (@MikeLovesTacosZ) May 14, 2023

Tony Weeks should be suspended and investigate. All refs and judges should have to answer for their decision and cards. This why this great sport is losing fans. — Tony Greco (@Wheels_Tony) May 14, 2023

Horrible stoppage. Rolly got a gift. — Reggie Dunlop (@Kil787) May 14, 2023

Romero was gifted a win tonight, but his possible next fight will not be a gift whatsoever, as he could be Ryan Garcia’s next fight.

Romero better hope to get Weeks as his referee again. Good luck!

