WTF! Twitter reacts to Rolly Romero’s ‘horrendous’ ‘gifted’ win over Ismael Barroso

By AlexBehunin
Rolando Romero v Ismael Barroso Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Yeah, that was very bad.

Former WBA World Super Light champ Rolando “Rolly” Romero controversially stopped Ismael Barroso in the ninth round last night (Sat., May 13, 2023) from inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chelsea Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Veteran referee Tony Weeks controversially halted the fight and consequently gifted Romero the WBA world title because it was revealed after the fight that he was down on the scorecards after he was dropped in round two and never really recovered.

Check out the horrible stoppage below:

As expected, boxing Twitter exploded with vitriol after the controversial stoppage.

It wasn’t only the pros that were disgusted with the stoppage.

Romero was gifted a win tonight, but his possible next fight will not be a gift whatsoever, as he could be Ryan Garcia’s next fight.

Romero better hope to get Weeks as his referee again. Good luck!

For more boxing news and notes click here.

