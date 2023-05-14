Conor McGregor welcomes Ian Garry into ‘The Shot Caller Club’ after UFC Charlotte win

Welcome to the club, Mr. Garry.

Ian Garry picked up his biggest UFC win to date at UFC Charlotte last night (Sat., May 13, 2023) from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., when he knocked out Daniel Rodriguez in the first round. Garry became the first fighter to finish "D-Rod" with strikes and received a Performance of the Night bonus.

Shortly after his win, fellow countryman Conor McGregor praised Garry and gave him entry to an exclusive private club.

"When you call your shot and hit it, that's special," McGregor wrote on Twitter. "The Shot Caller Club has a new entry, Ireland's Ian The Future" Garry! #NotAScratch."

When you call your shot and hit it, that’s special. The Shot Caller Club has a new entry, Ireland’s Ian “The Future” Garry! #NotAScratch — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2023

The Shot Call Club is a very exclusive club, as calling a knockout in mixed martial arts (MMA) is cool but can be difficult. McGregor became infamous for predicting his finishes and got the nickname "Mystic Mac."

Garry perfectly called his head kick knockout of Rodriguez back in March with journalist Peter Carroll.

"I already got the map. I can tell you how I'm going to knock him out," Garry said. "Right high kick. And anything else, I didn't mean. If I knock him out with anything else, I didn't mean it. That's the only shot that I want. That is the knockout I want - right high kick."

Ian Machado Garry is so confident of stopping Daniel Rodriguez that he’s even calling the shot - a right head kick.



“If it’s anything else, I didn’t mean it,” says the undefeated Irish welterweight. https://t.co/LwxlMWrdx7 pic.twitter.com/x9muD7xOAg — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) March 29, 2023

"The Future" landed the right high kick in the first round, which dropped Rodriguez and started the ground and pound.

Garry (12-0) has won five fights in the UFC, with three being finishes.

