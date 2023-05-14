Like father, like son.

Raja Jackson, son of mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Rampage Jackson finished Hastings McMillan via TKO last night (Sat. May 13, 2023) at United Fight League 2 (UFL 2) from inside the Memphis Event & Sports Center in Memphis, TN.

The win improved Jackson, 23, to 4-0 as an amateur, with three of those wins coming by way of stoppage.

During his post-fight in-cage interview, his dad revealed that he is going to allow him to advance his career and go pro.

"Man, I'm a proud dad! I got to tell Raja something. I didn't want him to know, but I said if he wins this fight, he can go pro," Rampage told his son and UFC legend Frank Mir. "He's been begging me to go pro, and I said I wanted him to have ten fights, but he's been doing good and training hard. He almost made weight, he missed a little bit - it was his first time fighting 155 lbs, and I'm this proud of him!"

Jackson will most likely continue to fight for UFL as his father is an ambassador for the promotion.

UFL made some waves in February for giving their fighters medical and life insurance as well as a stake in the company through various stock options as part of their compensation package.

