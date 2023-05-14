Jairzinho Rozenstruik vows to be better.

Rozenstruik suffered a first-round submission loss to Jailton Almeida at UFC Charlotte last night (Sat., May 13, 2023) from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. (watch highlights). It was the first submission loss of Rozenstruik’s career.

“Bigi Boy” issued a statement on his social media shortly after his loss.

“What’s up, guys? As you saw, the fight didn’t go my way,” Rozenstruik said in a video. “I think one or two mistakes cost me the whole fight. I felt like I was doing everything right, and yeah. Anyways, I’ll be better. I’ll be back better and stronger. I want to say thank you for supporting me in every kind of way.

Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it's the courage to continue that counts. #BigiBoy #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/ccnslYyEUK — Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) May 13, 2023

Rozenstruik (13-5) has now lost three of his last five, being finished in two of them, including a TKO loss to Alexander Volkov (watch highlights). The 35-year-old Heavyweight fell to 2-3 in UFC main events, and his undefeated record against Brazilians was snapped, making it 3-1.

The loss also could boot him out of the top 10 Heavyweight rankings when the rankings come out on Thursday.

But hey, a matchup with Derrick Lewis might be on the table now.

For complete UFC Charlotte results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.