Joe Fournier suffered a massive knockout blow earlier tonight (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England, but was it a legal shot?

Fournier, who has fought professionally in the past, squared off with social media sensation KSI in the main event. The elder Fournier had a few good moments over the first round and a half, but KSI really let him have it in the second. He hurt Fournier with a right hand and then followed that up with another right in the pocket that caught Fournier and left him unconscious.

However, upon further replay the right hand that KSI supposedly landed was actually an illegal elbow. The ringside officials didn’t bring the incident up and KSI still walked off with the knockout win. It was a split-second moment, but one that defined the entire outcome of the main event.

Fournier, who was seriously shaken up by the knockout, was not happy with the decision following the fight. The 40-year-old fighter voiced his disappointment during a post-fight interview backstage.

“I was getting up slowly because I felt the elbow,” explained Fournier (shown in the above player). “I saw the punch go past my face and he hits me with an elbow. Right hand goes past and then it hits me. It’s going viral. It’s everywhere. Literally, I felt bone.”

“Of course you have to run it back,” said Fournier when asked if he should get an immediate rematch with KSI. “He should be disqualified. That should go down as a loss. You can’t walk up to someone in boxing and elbow them. It’s not Muay Thai. It’s not MMA. It’s boxing.”

Fournier certainly has a valid point, but KSI seems to already be moving on to bigger and better opportunities. After his now questionable knockout win over Fournier, KSI called Tommy Fury into the boxing ring to help promote a potential clash later this year. Following that, KSI plans to make a run at Jake Paul.

It seems like the ship has already sailed for Fournier who will most likely protest this loss with the boxing commission.

Fair or foul?

