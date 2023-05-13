KSI had a lot of eyes watching his main event clash with Joe Fournier earlier tonight (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England, and that included Jake and Logan Paul. So after KSI’s knockout win over Joe Fournier was marred by an apparent illegal elbow you knew the Paul brothers were going to react.

All in all, it was a good showing for KSI Saturday night in London. He entertained the home crowd, got his hand raised, and had a great faceoff with Tommy Fury in the ring to promote their next fight. However, the way KSI won his main event clash with Fournier is what is rubbing people the wrong way.

KSI landed a massive right hand in the second round that wobbled Fournier. That’s when KSI moved in for another right hand and connected to knock Fournier out cold. Upon review, the punch was actually an elbow and should have changed the entire outcome of the fight. KSI seemed to deny the illegal blow after the fight while Fournier protested for a disqualification.

After the action, both Jake and Logan took to social media to share two completely different reactions to KSI’s controversial win. Logan was the first one up and paid respect to his PRIME partner in crime. Check it out below:

“Another one,” wrote Logan accompanied by a video.

Unlike his brother, Jake had a negative reaction to KSI’s wicked finish over Fournier. Much like the rest of us, Paul had a hard time buying the stoppage after the replay showed the elbow hit instead of the glove. It was a perfect chance for “Problem Child” to throw some shade at his social media rival.

I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.



pic.twitter.com/YgNa7HIt3m — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 13, 2023

While Fournier is calling for a rematch with KSI after the way Saturday’s main event ended KSI is likely to move on to a matchup with Fury. After that, the English social media star will look to book a long-awaited showdown with Jake Paul, seeing as KSI already defeated Logan back in 2019.

