You KNOW that @KSI wants that @tommytntfury smoke Watch #KSIFournier LIVE now on DAZN PPV, sign-up at https://t.co/fmB3r5oC53 pic.twitter.com/vxBr2OJgI4

Social media boxers, KSI and Tommy Fury, came face-to-face inside of the ring following the conclusion of Misfits Boxing 7 earlier tonight (Sat., May 13, 2023) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England.

The main event of the evening pitted KSI against aged professional boxer, Joe Fournier. KSI delivered what looked to be an epic knockout punch in the second round, but replay showed it was actually an illegal elbow that landed (watch HERE). Nothing was changed and KSI walked away with the knockout victory.

After the fight, KSI called out Fury, who had gotten into a ringside scuffle with Idris Virgo earlier in the night. Fury happily entered the ring and the two squared off for a rather intense staredown. Then they started talking trash and discussing an inevitable meeting inside of the ring.

“I want this,” said KSI (shown in the above video player). “I want to do what Jake Paul couldn’t. Knock you out. That’s a fact.”

“That’s never going to happen,” responded Fury. “All I can say is sign me up. Easy money.”

“You are going to sleep in four rounds.” added Fury.

“People always say KSI won’t be able to do it,” answered KSI. “He won’t be able to beat Logan Paul. He won’t be able to beat Jake Paul. He won’t be able to beat all these people. And guess what? I always prove them wrong.”

KSI, who has been trying to lock down a fight with Fury, proved yet again tonight that he’s a level above most of these other social media influencers and part-time boxers. A matchup with Fury seems to be the most logical next step, especially since Fury is coming off a decision win over KSI’s rival, Jake Paul.

For complete Misfits Boxing 7 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.