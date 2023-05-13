 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Tommy Fury crashes Misfits Boxing 7, scuffles with Idris Virgo ringside | KSI vs. Fournier

By Dan Hiergesell
Tommy Fury found himself in a ringside scuffle with former Love Island castmate, Idris Virgo, earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England.

Fury showed up alongside his father, John Fury, earlier tonight in London to watch some of the influencer boxing bouts in person. The Fury clan almost made it through the PPV main card before getting into trouble, but things unraveled ringside following the conclusion of the bout between Salt Papi and Anthony Taylor.

The facts are unknown at this time, but Fury and Virgo started to fight amongst the fans sitting in the first few rows. Chaos ensued, the entire crowd started to watch, and the two men were eventually broken up. That’s all we know as of now.

It should be noted that Virgo is the training partner for KSI, who has an ongoing beef with Fury and is trying to score a fight with him after tonight’s main event. Virgo has also been linked to a fight with Fury, but the two never met. Fury, who is the younger half brother of heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury, is coming off a high-profile decision win over Jake Paul back in February (highlights HERE).

Check out some of the video footage below:

