Social media influencer, ViruZz, made a memorable boxing debut earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England, when the young fighter stopped DK Money with a brutal second-round knockout.

This was not a walk in the park for ViruZz as the bulky social media star was dropped by DK Money. Luckily, ViruZz had some chops inside of the ring and regained his composure. That allowed him to land a massive digging right hand followed by a left that sent DK Money toppling into the ropes and then onto the canvas in the second round.

While these guys are fighting for notoriety and money more than for the love of boxing there’s no denying how awesome this finish was. ViruZz looks to pack a serious punch and should be an interesting watch moving forward.

