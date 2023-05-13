 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Misfits Boxing 7 highlights! ViruZz ignites PPV card with vicious two-punch KO | KSI vs. Fournier

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Social media influencer, ViruZz, made a memorable boxing debut earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England, when the young fighter stopped DK Money with a brutal second-round knockout.

This was not a walk in the park for ViruZz as the bulky social media star was dropped by DK Money. Luckily, ViruZz had some chops inside of the ring and regained his composure. That allowed him to land a massive digging right hand followed by a left that sent DK Money toppling into the ropes and then onto the canvas in the second round.

While these guys are fighting for notoriety and money more than for the love of boxing there’s no denying how awesome this finish was. ViruZz looks to pack a serious punch and should be an interesting watch moving forward.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete Misfits Boxing 7 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania