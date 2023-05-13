It looks like former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight king Francis Ngannou could be close to a return.

Ngannou, who parted ways with UFC this past January, has been trying to stake his claim in the free agent market for months. “Predator” has been searching for more than just money in contract talks which is why he has failed to lock up deals with ONE Championship and Bellator MMA. Ngannou hasn’t even been able to score a payday against any of the top heavyweight boxers.

On Saturday, the former UFC heavyweight champion took to social media for a potential fight announcement teaser. Ngannou didn’t say a word, but he did imply news will leak next week on Tuesday, May 16.

If this is a fight announcement then it’s a mystery to all. Nobody knows for sure who Ngannou will fight next or which organization will pick him up. He could end up signing with Professional Fighters League (PFL) or maybe even co-headline the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing card in August. The possibilities are endless.

