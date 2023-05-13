Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contenders Jailton Almeida and Jairzinho Rozenstruik squared off tonight (Sat. May 13, 2023) at UFC Charlotte from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rozenstruik burst forward at the first bell, prompting a reactive shot from Almeida that was promptly shaken off. Moments later, Almeida flashed a front kick and scored his signature blast double takedown. The Brazilian settled in half guard then began to work to advance his position. After a couple minutes of work, Almeida moved into side control and then the mount. As soon as the Brazilian gained mount, he fired a few punches. Rozenstruik turned his back, and hardly a second has passed before Almeida’s arm snuck under the neck and forced the tap.

That was textbook work from Almeida! In the biggest step up of competition of his career, Almeida pretty effortlessly dominated on the floor yet again. He treated Rozenstruik as if he were Anton Turkalj or Parker Porter, rather than one of the sport’s top Heavyweights.

Who can stop his grappling assault?

Result: Jailton Almeida defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round rear naked choke

For complete UFC Charlotte: “Almeida vs. Rozenstruik” results and play-by-play, click HERE!