Another round of influencer boxing is underway today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England, as social media star, KSI, takes on former professional boxer, Joe Fournier, in the main event.

Adding to the PPV main card mix is a co-main event clash pitting KSI’s brother, Deji Olatunji, against fellow social media personality, Swarmz. Also, the ultra-impressive Salt Papi returns to the boxing ring against combat veteran Anthony Taylor.

Before the PPV kicks off live on DAZN PPV, a collection of “Prelims” bouts will get underway in the above video player. You can also check out the pre-fight “Countdown Show” below courtesy of DAZN:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the “KSI vs. Fournier” main event below. The pay-per-view (PPV) main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET, with the headliners expected to make their way to the ring around 4 p.m. ET.