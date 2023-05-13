With UFC Charlotte a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., May 13, 2023) of fights on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida, a co-headliner pitting former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith against Johnny Walker, the welterweight return of Ian Garry, and a veteran matchup between Matt Brown and Court McGee, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 6:00 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

