 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Charlotte bonuses: Matt Brown leads $50K winners with walk-off finish

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Brown v McGee Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jailton Almeida made easy work of heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at UFC Charlotte live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., when he stopped “Bigi Boy” with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Charlotte played host to a collection of knockouts, submissions, and memorable performances. Check out some of them below:

  • Matt Brown tied Derrick Lewis for the most knockouts in UFC history (13) with a vicious first-round stoppage over fellow welterweight Court McGee (watch HERE)
  • Former Ultimate Fighter winners Bryan Battle delivered an epic 14-second knockout finish over Gabe Green in front of his home crowd
  • Women’s bantamweight prospect Tainara Lisboa made good on her Octagon debut with a third-round submission over veteran Jessica-Rose Clark
  • Alex Morono shook off a recent knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio to earn an impressive second-round submission win over Tim Means
  • Carlos Ulberg scored another fabulous finish with a nasty first-round TKO stoppage over light heavyweight prospect Ihor Potieria
  • Undefeated welterweight sensation Ian Garry pushed his UFC record to 5-0 with a beautiful first-round TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Charlotte post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Jailton Almeida

Performance of the Night: Ian Garry

Performance of the Night: Matt Brown

Performance of the Night: Carlos Ulberg

For complete UFC Charlotte results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania