Jailton Almeida made easy work of heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at UFC Charlotte live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., when he stopped “Bigi Boy” with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

In addition to the heavyweight headliner, UFC Charlotte played host to a collection of knockouts, submissions, and memorable performances. Check out some of them below:

Matt Brown tied Derrick Lewis for the most knockouts in UFC history (13) with a vicious first-round stoppage over fellow welterweight Court McGee (watch HERE)

Former Ultimate Fighter winners Bryan Battle delivered an epic 14-second knockout finish over Gabe Green in front of his home crowd

Women’s bantamweight prospect Tainara Lisboa made good on her Octagon debut with a third-round submission over veteran Jessica-Rose Clark

Alex Morono shook off a recent knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio to earn an impressive second-round submission win over Tim Means

Carlos Ulberg scored another fabulous finish with a nasty first-round TKO stoppage over light heavyweight prospect Ihor Potieria

Undefeated welterweight sensation Ian Garry pushed his UFC record to 5-0 with a beautiful first-round TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Charlotte post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Jailton Almeida Performance of the Night: Ian Garry Performance of the Night: Matt Brown Performance of the Night: Carlos Ulberg

For complete UFC Charlotte results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.