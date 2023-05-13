It wasn’t the most skilled fight you’ll ever see, but the hilarious heavyweight clash between social media influencers, WingsOfRedemption and Boogie2988, provided enough entertainment earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England.

The combat world didn’t know what to think of the two big men after they bumped bellies and talked trash at Friday’s weigh ins (watch HERE). Misfits’ onstage announcer even made a joke about the two fighters smelling. It was influencer boxing in its purest form.

On Saturday, fight fans didn’t know what to think again when WingsOfRedemption and Boogie2988 made their respective walkouts and slugged it out inside of the ring. It was a gutsy performance from Boogie2988, but WingsOfRedemption was simply better and more aggressive in their exchanges. It eventually ended the fight with a second-round TKO.

You can watch the entire fight above and some of the highlight moments below, both courtesy of DAZN and Misfits Boxing:

