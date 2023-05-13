The social media sensation known as Salt Papi returned to the boxing ring earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England, but his comeback was spoiled by combat veteran Anthony Taylor.

Salt Papi was landing the solid counter shots on an incoming Taylor, but Taylor seemed to score the heavier shots in the first round. In the second, Salt Papi came out of the gate with a hard left hand that caught Taylor’s attention. Taylor responded with some timely left hooks and eventually put Salt Papi up against the ropes.

The third and final round saw more activity from Taylor as he’d land a few shots then get inside for a clinch along the ropes. Salt Papi was limited and couldn’t find his spacing. Taylor kept pushing the pace and put the social media standout on notice. In the end, it was Taylor who did enough to capture the unanimous decision win and hand Salt Papi his first loss inside of the boxing ring.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Anthony Taylor beats Salt Papi by split decision #Misfits007pic.twitter.com/NaGxkW9DUo — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 13, 2023

