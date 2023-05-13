 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Misfits Boxing 7 highlights! Deji shines in return, too powerful for Swarmz | KSI vs. Fournier

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

KSI v Joe Fournier - OVO Arena Wembley Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Deji Olatunji returned to the win column earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England, when the younger brother of PPV headliner, KSI, dominated his co-main event spot opposite fellow social media standout, Swarmz.

The last time fight fans saw Deji compete he headlined an event against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. this past November in Dubai. Deji admittingly didn’t take the fight too seriously (which is crazy because he was fighting “Money” Mayweather) and ended up suffering a sixth-round TKO loss.

On Saturday, Deji was gifted another high-profile spot to co-headline his brother’s event on home soil. The young social media star took full advantage and utilized his power and skills to outpoint Swarmz almost every step of the way. It’s safe to say Deji took this fight more serious than his last.

In the end, Deji walked away with the unanimous decision win and pushes his overall boxing record to 2-2. Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete Misfits Boxing 7 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania