Social media sensation KSI put on another main event performance earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 7 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Wembley Arena in London, England, when the surging pugilist stopped elder statesman Joe Fournier with a second-round knockout.

Some early offense by KSI resulted in what appeared to be a knockdown, but it was later ruled a push. Fournier came back with some solid right hands to start the second. That was until KSI landed a big right hand that stunned Fournier and put him on skates. KSI followed up and looked to land a right hand inside. Fournier dropped to the canvas in a heap and the fight was waved off.

It appeared as if KSI scored another memorable stoppage inside of the boxing ring, but upon further review the right hand he landed inside was actually an elbow. Multiple angles confirmed the shot. After the fight, KSI denied the elbow and believed he had scored another overhand right.

