Ian Garry kept the hype train rolling earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at UFC Charlotte live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., when the undefeated Irish sensation delivered a first-round TKO (head kick and punches) over welterweight veteran Daniel Rodriguez.

This was hands down Garry’s toughest test to date and the surging Irish fighter made things look easier than ever. After a few minutes of back-and-forth action Garry launched a head kick that caught “D-Rod” flush. Rodriguez fell to the ground and Garry followed up with heavy ground-and-pound. It was more than enough to force the referee’s hand.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Garry, 25, is now 5-0 inside of the Octagon and just secured his spot in the welterweight top 15. “The Future” called out 170-pound contender Neil Magny during his post-fight speech so we’ll see if UFC bites on that matchup.

