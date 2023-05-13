Matt Brown delivered a brilliant walk-off knockout earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at UFC Charlotte live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., when “The Immortal” ended fellow welterweight veteran Court McGee with a vicious first-round finish.

Brown hasn’t won a fight by decision since 2012 so fight fans were expecting fireworks from “The Immortal” to cap off the “Prelims” undercard. McGee did well early on to tie the action up and control the fight, but once Brown created space he leveled McGee with a massive right hand. McGee instantly fell to the canvas and Brown walked it off.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Brown, 42, is now tied with heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for most knockouts in UFC history with 13. The veteran fighter has finished his last four wins by way of knockout and doesn’t seem to be slowly down. Brown physically looked great tonight and clearly has some gas left in the tank so we should see him return by year’s end.

