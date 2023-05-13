 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Matt Brown obliterates Court McGee with walk-off knockout | UFC Charlotte

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Matt Brown delivered a brilliant walk-off knockout earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at UFC Charlotte live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., when “The Immortal” ended fellow welterweight veteran Court McGee with a vicious first-round finish.

LIVE! Stream UFC Charlotte On ESPN+

ALL-ACTION HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Charlotte, N.C., on Sat., May 13, 2023, for the first time since 2018 with an all-action main event between Heavyweight finishers as No. 9-ranked contender, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, aims to land another signature knockout when he takes on surging No. 12-seeded contender, Jailton Almeida. In UFC Charlotte’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event (also on ABC), No. 5-ranked Light Heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith, faces No. 7 Johnny Walker in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Brown hasn’t won a fight by decision since 2012 so fight fans were expecting fireworks from “The Immortal” to cap off the “Prelims” undercard. McGee did well early on to tie the action up and control the fight, but once Brown created space he leveled McGee with a massive right hand. McGee instantly fell to the canvas and Brown walked it off.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Brown, 42, is now tied with heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for most knockouts in UFC history with 13. The veteran fighter has finished his last four wins by way of knockout and doesn’t seem to be slowly down. Brown physically looked great tonight and clearly has some gas left in the tank so we should see him return by year’s end.

For complete UFC Charlotte results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania