Highlights! Bryan Battle sleeps Gabe Green with epic 14-second KO | UFC Charlotte

By Dan Hiergesell
Bryan Battle made a huge statement earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at UFC Charlotte live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., when “Pooh Bear” put a brutal stop to fellow welterweight Gabe Green with a vicious 14-second knockout (punch).

Green came out firing and chased Battle along the cage. He tried to catch “Pooh Bear” off guard, but Battle remained calm and patient. He hung in the pocket and delivered a vicious counter right hand. It landed and instantly shut Green’s lights off.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Battle, 28, was coming off his first Octagon loss against Rinat Fakhretdinov this past December so picking up a win today in front of his home crowd was huge. The former Ultimate Fighter winner continues to look better each and every time he comes out. It was a little surprising to see Battle put Green out with a single punch, but it just shows his potential at 170 pounds.

