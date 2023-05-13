 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jailton Almeida smothers Jairzinho Rozenstruik for impressive submission finish | UFC Charlotte

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Almeida Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jailton Almeida continued his dominance earlier today (Sat., May 13, 2023) at UFC Charlotte live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., when the surging heavyweight contender stopped veteran Jairzinho Rozenstruik with an impressive first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Almeida was able to score an early takedown like most expected and it allowed him to earn valuable top time. Rozenstruik was looking towards his corner for instruction, but it didn’t help as Almeida suffocated him with pressure. Almeida kept looking to advance and eventually found a way to Rozenstruik’s back. He locked up the rear-naked choke and forced “Bigi Boy” to tap for the first time in his career.

Almeida, 31, is now 5-0 as a member of the UFC roster and just walked through his biggest competition to date. Rozenstruik is nothing special on the ground, but he’s one of the most dangerous strikers in the game. Almeida made it look easy and looked more dominant than ever. He’s an easy sell for a top 5 matchup his next time out.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

