In a follow up to the star-studded BKFC 41 card, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) staged BKFC 42 last night (Fri., May 12, 2023) from inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Despite a lack of high-profile names, BKFC 42 produced nine-equally devastating knockout finishes.

The main event of the evening featured a light heavyweight clash between undefeated BKFC contender Tony Soto and former BKFC champion Tyler Goodjohn. The fight went all five rounds with Soto pushing his bare knuckle boxing record to 5-0 with the win. It was an exciting headliner to watch, but certainly not the meat and potatoes of the card.

Sparking off the BKFC 42 “Prelims” undercard were three-straight knockout finishes. One in the first round, another in the second round, and one in the third. Once the BKFC 42 main card broke out another three straight fights ended via knockout. Two in the second and one in the first.

After a No Contest between Brandon Bushaw and Rick Caruso broke up the six-fight knockout streak three out of final five fights on the main card ended early. This included massive first-round knockout finishes by Brandon Allen and Keith Richardson. It was chaos at its finest.

Check out some of the action below:

Jonathan Miller def. Dustin Long via TKO in Round 2 (2:00)

Cole Ferrell def. Cody Schieve via TKO in Round 2 (:44)

We have a FIGHT on our hands to open up the BKFC 42 main card.#BKFC42 is streaming on #FITE+



[ LIVE NOW https://t.co/SjQD7py4Hn ] pic.twitter.com/RguJ1dWdYU — FITE (@FiteTV) May 13, 2023

BKFC 42 is off to an action-packed start! pic.twitter.com/pEBPY680XX — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) May 13, 2023

Dustin Pague def. Wade Johnson via TKO in Round 2 (1:32)

Brandon Allen def. Trevor Loken via KO in Round 1 (1:29)