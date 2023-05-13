Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida full fight video preview for UFC Charlotte main event

Power-punching Top 15 heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida will hook ‘em up atop the UFC Charlotte fight card on ABC and ESPN+, locked and loaded for TODAY (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Check out their “Victory in Sight” video preview embedded above.

Rozenstruik (13-4) recently snapped a two-fight losing streak by sleeping Chris Daukaus at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last December. “Bigi Boy,” who turned 35 just a few weeks back, has struggled to stay consistent in recent years, putting together a 4-4 record across his last eight fights.

Almeida, 31, improved to 18-2 by squashing heavyweight bruiser Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283 last Feb. in Rio. Flattening “Abrek” marked the fourth straight win — and fourth straight finish — for the power-punching Brazilian since graduating Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in late 2021.

