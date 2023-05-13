Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the UFC Charlotte mixed martial arts (MMA) event TODAY (Sat., May 13, 2023), streaming LIVE on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. UFC Charlotte, also known as UFC on ABC 4, will be headlined by the 265-pound showdown between Top 15-ranked heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith tangles with Brazilian fan favorite Johnny Walker, in UFC Charlotte’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, welterweight wunderkind Ian Machado Garry battles the venerable Daniel Rodriguez.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Charlotte fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Charlotte action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Rozenstruik vs. Almeida.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Charlotte results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

Related Levy Vs Rodriguez Pulled From UFC Charlotte

UFC CHARLOTTE QUICK RESULTS:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Ihor Potieria vs. Carlos Ulberg

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Cody Stamann

Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

UFC CHARLOTTE LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Ihor Potieria vs. Carlos Ulberg

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

140 lbs.: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Cody Stamann

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: