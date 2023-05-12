 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida staredown video from UFC Charlotte weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Power-punching Top 15 heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida will hook ‘em up atop the UFC Charlotte fight card on ABC and ESPN+, locked and loaded for Sat., May 13, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Check out their UFC Charlotte weigh ins staredown video embedded above.

LIVE! Stream UFC Charlotte On ESPN+

ALL-ACTION HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Charlotte, N.C., on Sat., May 13, 2023, for the first time since 2018 with an all-action main event between Heavyweight finishers as No. 9-ranked contender, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, aims to land another signature knockout when he takes on surging No. 12-seeded contender, Jailton Almeida. In UFC Charlotte’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event (also on ABC), No. 5-ranked Light Heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith, faces No. 7 Johnny Walker in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

In addition, Anthony Smith stared down fellow light heavyweight bruiser Johnny Walker for the UFC Charlotte co-main event.

A featured welterweight attraction between Ian Machado Garry and Daniel Rodriguez also joins the ABC main card.

Get complete UFC Charlotte weigh ins video results here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Charlotte fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Charlotte news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here. For the updated and finalized “Rozenstruik vs. Almeida” fight card and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania