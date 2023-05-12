Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida staredown video from UFC Charlotte weigh ins

Power-punching Top 15 heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida will hook ‘em up atop the UFC Charlotte fight card on ABC and ESPN+, locked and loaded for Sat., May 13, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Check out their UFC Charlotte weigh ins staredown video embedded above.

In addition, Anthony Smith stared down fellow light heavyweight bruiser Johnny Walker for the UFC Charlotte co-main event.

Two vets bringing their all into the Octagon tomorrow @LionHeartASmith vs @JohnnyWalker



[ #UFCCharlotte| 3pmET / 12pmPT | LIVE on ABC ] pic.twitter.com/w61vvK9n6M — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2023

A featured welterweight attraction between Ian Machado Garry and Daniel Rodriguez also joins the ABC main card.

Get complete UFC Charlotte weigh ins video results here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Charlotte fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Charlotte news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here. For the updated and finalized “Rozenstruik vs. Almeida” fight card and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.