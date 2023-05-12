 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC Charlotte ceremonial weigh ins video results | Rozenstruik vs Almeida

By Jesse Holland
With the UFC Charlotte early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, the promotion will send all 22 fighters back to the stage for the ceremonial festivities, popping off LIVE at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the final stop before the “Rozenstruik vs. Almeida” MMA event on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., May 13, 2023) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ALL-ACTION HEAVYWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Charlotte, N.C., on Sat., May 13, 2023, for the first time since 2018 with an all-action main event between Heavyweight finishers as No. 9-ranked contender, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, aims to land another signature knockout when he takes on surging No. 12-seeded contender, Jailton Almeida. In UFC Charlotte’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event (also on ABC), No. 5-ranked Light Heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith, faces No. 7 Johnny Walker in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Charlotte fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

