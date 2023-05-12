 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Tyson Fury’s cousin suffers wild KO, crowd erupts with chair throwing | Video

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

A boxing match on Friday between Tyson Fury’s cousin, Hosea Burton, and undefeated Englishman, Ellis Zorro, ended with a devastating knockout blow, but the event inside York Hall in London, England, was eventually marred by a wild brawl in the crowd.

Burton and Zorro collided in a main event for the vacant WBO European Cruiserweight title. Zorro was the undefeated fighter, but Burton’s ties to the Fury family made it an interesting matchup. Unfortunately for Burton, Zorro dominated the fight from start to finish, which eventually came in the seventh round. Zorro connected with a massive right hand along the ropes that sent Burton into another dimension. The fight was instantly waved off.

Check out the knockout finish below:

After the fight concluded, the crowd ended up breaking into an all-out frenzy. It’s unknown exactly what sparked the incident (likely the result of the main event), but chairs started to fly. One fan was absolutely obliterated by a chair and flung backwards like he took a shotgun to the chest. It was a wild scene to say the least, and one that spoiled a rather momentous victory for the undefeated Zorro.

Check out the post-fight carnage in the above player and below:

Insomnia

Cedric Doumbe’s PFL debut is set! He’ll face regular season veteran Jarrah Al Silawi on June 23.

I did NOT realize that Arnold Allen landed this cleanly in his final flurry against Max Holloway. The “Blessed” chin is unfair!

How do we feel about the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman rumors? My only question is where this leaves Shavkat Rakhmonov?

Relive a great Robbie Lawler moment:

Ottman Azaitar will attempt to return from his first professional loss in July.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Tomorrow (May 13, 2023), I was supposed to get the privilege of cornering All-American wrestler Ryan Loder in his United Fight League debut in Memphis, Tennessee, then I got a stomach bug. Still, keep an eye on this guy!

Jailton Almeida’s ground game is indeed very much like a more jiu-jitsu focused version of Khabib.

Snap kicks like this hurt worse than regular round kicks, but a lot of fighters don’t use them for fear of broken toes (which also hurt).

Random Land

RIP Muhammad Ali

Midnight Music: Longtime readers of this column may remember at one point that I was reading through an article on each Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit in US history. I’m back on that kick and midway through the 1980s!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania