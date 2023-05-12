Video: Smelly 800-pound staredown stinks up the stage during KSI vs Fournier face offs

KSI will battle Joe Fournier atop the Misfits Boxing 007 card on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat. (May 13) in London, with a co-headliner between his brother Deji Olatunji and longtime rival Swarmz. But the hot topic coming out of Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins (get the video replay here) is the staredown between super heavyweight social media stars WingsOfRedemption and Boogie2988.

Combined, they weighed nearly 800 pounds for their super-sized showdown.

”I would have told you five years ago there was no way I would have been able to leave America,” Boogie told Mirror Fighting. “This fight would have killed me, once I got to London what could I have done? Use a wheelchair to get around from restaurant to restaurant?”

“I think it’s a miracle that I’m here, six years ago I got gastric bypass surgery and lost 200 pounds,” Boogie continued. “I’ve also focused on my brain, I saw a psychedelic therapist earlier in the year and I realized how wrong I was about life. I was also so afraid and scared of everything. I realized the point of life is a game to be played to have fun and that’s what I’m here to do.”

Here’s the complete Misfits Boxing 007 lineup:

Misfits Boxing 007 Main Card on DAZN PPV (2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

ViruZz vs. DK Money

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii

Misfits Boxing 007 Preliminary Card

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Luis Nestor vs. Archie King

Upblissed vs. Unbaer

