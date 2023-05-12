Denied! Texas shoots down marijuana exemption for Nate Diaz ahead of Jake Paul fight

Nate Diaz was surprised to learn Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to marijuana (watch his reaction here). Understandable, when you consider many commissions around the country — even the one that tried to destroy his brother’s career — have relaxed the rules on cannabis.

Diaz is set to box social media star Jake Paul on Aug. 5 in Dallas and applied for a marijuana exemption; however, that request was promptly denied by regulators. That means Diaz will need to pass his drug tests for both TDLR and Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) when the circus comes to town in “The Lone Star State” later this summer.

“We will be working with VADA on testing prior to the fight and will be in compliance with all VADA rules, as well as the rules and regulations set forth by TDLR,” Real Fight, Inc. President and Diaz manager Zach Rosenfield told High Times.

A failed drug test will likely result in a fine and suspension from combat sports. It could also overturn a potential victory to a “No Contest” if Diaz manages to outbox Paul, who has a history of shutting down aging UFC stars.

