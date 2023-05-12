Live: KSI vs. Fournier weigh ins video results | Misfits Boxing 007

Misfits Boxing 007 will hold its ceremonial weigh ins at 1 p.m. ET on Friday (May 12) LIVE in the embedded video above, featuring event headliners KSI and Joe Fournier. They’ll be joined by Salt Papi and Anthony Taylor, among others, ahead of this Saturday’s (May 13) big shebang on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) across the pond.

“When it comes to Jake Paul, obviously I just don’t like the guy, so when he lost you saw me make a video laughing at him, etc., but I know there’s a lot of pressure on me now,” KSI said during a recent Misfits Boxing 007 press conference. “I put the pressure on myself, especially doing something like that, there’s going to be a lot of eyes watching. People who love me, hate me, are going to be watching to see if the same outcome happens. And I want to be the person to make sure it doesn’t.”

“People forget I’m a YouTuber that just fell in love with boxing and just worked and worked and worked on my craft and now I’m here fighting a 9-0 pro,” KSI continued. “It’s pretty mad how my life has just come together like this, but I truly do believe in myself. I have this dog in me that really just doesn’t want to lose and even if I’m on the back foot, even if I’m getting pieced up, I’m going to find something within me to keep going and I will go down on my shield. I’m not a guy that is going to just play around and be like, ‘Maybe I’ve lost, but I’ll just make sure I don’t get knocked out.’ No, I don’t care about getting knocked out.”

Here’s the complete Misfits Boxing 007 lineup:

Main Card (DAZN PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

ViruZz vs. DK Money

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii

“Prelims” Under Card

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Luis Nestor vs. Archie King

Upblissed vs. Unbaer

