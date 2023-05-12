Live: UFC Charlotte early weigh ins video results | Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Charlotte mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by the 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. The action gets underway this Sat. night (May 13, 2023) on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ from inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and also features a light heavyweight co-headliner between former title challenger Anthony Smith and Brazilian fan favorite Johnny Walker.

Before the ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “The Tar Heel State,” which also includes the welterweight showdown between Ian Machado Garry and Daniel Rodriguez, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: North Carolina Boxing and Combat Sports Commission (NCBCSC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Charlotte weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Rozenstruik vs. Almeida” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 11 a.m. ET).

Complete UFC Charlotte weigh ins text results below:

UFC Charlotte Main Card ABC/ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265) vs. Jailton Almeida (231)

205 lbs.: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

170 lbs.: Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171.5*)

205 lbs.: Ihor Potieria (204.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.5)

170 lbs.: Tim Means (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (169.5)

UFC Charlotte Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Matt Brown (170) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

265 lbs.: Karl Williams (239.5) vs. Chase Sherman (254)

140 lbs.: Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5) vs. Cody Stamann (139)

155 lbs.: Natan Levy () vs. Pete Rodriguez () — CANCELED (details here)

125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

170 lbs.: Bryan Battle (173*) vs. Gabe Green (170.5)

135 lbs.: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Tainara Lisboa (134)

*Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Charlotte fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Charlotte news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here. For the updated and finalized “Rozenstruik vs. Almeida” fight card and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.