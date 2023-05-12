Bellator Paris results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Mousasi vs. Edwards

Bellator Paris is set to go down later TODAY (Fri., May 12, 2023) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Headlining the event will be a title eliminator fight as Gegard Mousasi battles Fabian Edwards to see who gets the next shot at Johnny Eblen’s title. In the co-main event, the Lightweight Grand Prix continues with Brent Primus facing Mansour Barnaoui in the first quarterfinal to see who moves one step closer to the $1 million Finale.
BELLATOR PARIS QUICK RESULTS:
185 lbs.: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards
155 lbs.: Brent Primus vs. Mansour Barnaoui
185 lbs.: Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis
155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah
155 lbs.: Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers
170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit
145 lbs.: Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski
125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina
140 lbs.: Sarvarjon Hamidov vs. Kevin Petshi - Hamidov via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)
155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde - Wilde via unanimous decision
145 lbs.: Fabacary Diatta vs. Aridane Romero Rodriguez - Diatta via unanimous decision
150 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu - Adjoudj via unanimous decision
205 lbs.: Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto - Augusto via unanimous decision
170 lbs.: Bourama Camara vs. Romaine Debienne - Debienne via second-round knockout
