Bellator Paris results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Mousasi vs. Edwards

Bellator Paris is set to go down later TODAY (Fri., May 12, 2023) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Headlining the event will be a title eliminator fight as Gegard Mousasi battles Fabian Edwards to see who gets the next shot at Johnny Eblen’s title. In the co-main event, the Lightweight Grand Prix kicks off with Brent Primus facing Mansour Barnaoui in the first quarterfinal to see who moves one step closer to the $1 million finale.
Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” (watch them here) and then transition to Showtime at 4 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!
BELLATOR PARIS QUICK RESULTS:
185 lbs.: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards
155 lbs.: Brent Primus vs. Mansour Barnaoui
185 lbs.: Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis
155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah
155 lbs.: Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers
205 lbs.: Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto
170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit
145 lbs.: Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski
125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina
155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde
150 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu
170 lbs.: Bourama Camara vs. Romaine Debienne
145 lbs.: Fabacary Diatta vs. Aridane Romero Rodriguez
140 lbs.: Sarvarjon Hamidov vs. Kevin Petshi
BELLATOR PARIS PLAY-BY-PLAY:
185 lbs.: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Brent Primus vs. Mansour Barnaoui
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.
Loading comments...