Bellator Paris results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Mousasi vs. Edwards

Bellator Paris is set to go down later TODAY (Fri., May 12, 2023) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Headlining the event will be a title eliminator fight as Gegard Mousasi battles Fabian Edwards to see who gets the next shot at Johnny Eblen’s title. In the co-main event, the Lightweight Grand Prix kicks off with Brent Primus facing Mansour Barnaoui in the first quarterfinal to see who moves one step closer to the $1 million finale.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” (watch them here) and then transition to Showtime at 4 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR PARIS QUICK RESULTS:

185 lbs.: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

155 lbs.: Brent Primus vs. Mansour Barnaoui

185 lbs.: Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis

155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers

205 lbs.: Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto

170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

145 lbs.: Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina

155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde

150 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu

170 lbs.: Bourama Camara vs. Romaine Debienne

145 lbs.: Fabacary Diatta vs. Aridane Romero Rodriguez

140 lbs.: Sarvarjon Hamidov vs. Kevin Petshi

BELLATOR PARIS PLAY-BY-PLAY:

185 lbs.: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Brent Primus vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.