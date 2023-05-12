Watch Bellator Paris ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Mousasi vs. Edwards

Bellator Paris goes down down later TODAY (Fri., May 12, 2023) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France featuring a Middleweight fight between Gegard Mousasi and Fabian Edwards to see who gets the next shot at Johnny Eblen’s title. The Lightweight Grand Prix kicks off in the co-headlining act with Brent Primus facing Mansour Barnaoui to see who moves one step closer to the $1 million title fight.
While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator Paris this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.
Here is a quick rundown of Bellator Paris’ “Prelims” action, which begins at 12:00 p.m. ET
155 lbs.: Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers
205 lbs.: Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto
170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit
145 lbs.: Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski
125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina
155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde
150 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu
170 lbs.: Bourama Camara vs. Romaine Debienne
145 lbs.: Fabacary Diatta vs. Aridane Romero Rodriguez
140 lbs.: Sarvarjon Hamidov vs. Kevin Petshi
To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.
Loading comments...