Bellator ditches YouTube in Canada, will air events on website starting with Bellator 296

Bellator 296 will start a change for the promotion tomorrow (Fri., May 12, 2023) in Paris, France.

Despite the continuous travels overseas, including a return to Paris for the upcoming event, Bellator airs live in the United States on Showtime. Viewing has been somewhat trickier over the years internationally, however. Canada specifically has had it somewhat rough as the country’s fans have pleaded for a show to return to the country. TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reported today that Bellator’s Canadian streams, which were previously on its YouTube channel, will now shift to Bellator’s website. It will come at a price though.

“Going forward, Bellator MMA events will be available to Canadians on Bellator.com and will no longer be shown on YouTube,” Bronsteter tweeted.

“A 7-day pass to watch Bellator MMA events (and full card replay) will cost $19.50 CAD beginning with tomorrow’s Bellator 296 event.”

Tomorrow’s card will see the return of former Middleweight champion, Gegard Mousasi, who looks to rebound off his June 2022 title loss to Johnny Eblen. Standing in his way will be the brother of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight kingpin, Leon Edwards, Fabian Edwards. The winner very likely can expect a title opportunity to come their way.

The full Bellator 296 line up can be seen below:

185 lbs.: Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) vs. Fabian Edwards (11-2)

155 lbs.: Brent Primus (11-3) vs. Mansour Barnaoui (20-4) - Grand Prix bout

185 lbs.: Douglas Lima (32-11) vs. Costello van Steenis (14-2)

155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti (16-6) vs. Kane Mousah (14-4)

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon (21-8-2) vs. Saul Rogers (15-5)

205 lbs.: Simon Biyong (9-2) vs. Jose Augusto (7-4)

170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp (11-3) vs. Luca Poclit (7-1)

145 lbs.: Yves Landu (18-9) vs. Estabili Amato (12-6)

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz (6-5) vs. Paula Cristina (6-1)

155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez (8-2) vs. Tim Wilde (15-4)

150 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj (5-1) vs. Georges Sasu (5-2)

170 lbs.: Bourama Camara (5-2) vs. Romaine Debienne (8-4)

145 lbs.: Fabacary Diatta (8-1) vs. Aridane Romero Rodriguez (8-3)

140 lbs.: Sarvarjon Hamidov (140.6) vs. Kevin Petshi (140.4)

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.