Joe Rogan: Mark Zuckerberg ‘strangling b—ches’ in jiu-jitsu is ‘amazing’ — ‘We should all celebrate that’

Joe Rogan was impressed to see Mark Zuckerberg’s recent trek onto the mats.

While celebrities indulging in the art of grappling is nothing new, Zuckerberg isn’t a “regular” celebrity. The Facebook founding billionaire revealed his hidden love for the art of fighting in 2022, sitting cageside for one of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Fight Night events in the Apex Facility.

This past weekend (May 7, 2023), Zuckerberg competed in a Redwood, California jiu-jitsu tournament and caught the eye of longtime UFC commentator, Rogan, who had nothing but love for the Zuck.

“Mark Zuckerberg won a gold medal in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast (h/t LowKick MMA). “He’s a f—king savage. He’s been training jiu-jitsu. This is what he did, he wore a COVID mask and he put a hat on and he hid and he used an alias. Imagine you’re right about to compete and it’s maybe your first competition like just give it a try. I mean what’s the worst thing that could happen? The worst thing that could happen is you get strangled by a super nerd in front of the whole world. I’m very proud of him. I think it’s amazing that he did that.

“Look at Zuckerberg strangling b—ches. I think that’s amazing. I love when people just, he doesn’t have to do anything”, he continued. “He’s one of the richest people on Earth and he just takes a chance, tries to get good at this thing, goes and competes in this thing. We should all celebrate that. That’s amazing.”

Now, it’s only a matter of time before we get Zuckerberg back on Joe Rogan’s podcast.