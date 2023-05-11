Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque pulled from UFC card on July 15

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the women’s bantamweight showdown between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva for the UFC Vegas 77 five-round main event on July 15 in “Sin City,” which had some combat sports fans scratching their heads.

That’s because the previously-reported pairing of Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque was expected to headline, but the latest word from MMA Fighting has their 170-pound contest being rescheduled for a subsequent “Fight Night” card on Aug. 12 at a city and venue to be determined.

Dos Anjos (32-14) is looking to keep himself in the win column after previously submitting Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando late last year. The former lightweight champion has struggled to stay consistent in recent years, compiling a 5-5 record across his last 10 fights.

Luque (21-9-1) appeared to be on his way to a crack at the welterweight crown after winning four straight fights, all finishes. Then came back-to-back losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal and “The Silent Assassin” finds himself at the back of the 170-pound line.

Expect more news and updates on the Aug. 12 fight card in the coming days.