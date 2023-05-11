OVERHAND RIGHT! Chaotic, pull-apart brawl breaks out during KSI-Fournier staredowns (Video)

Astrid Wett, despite her name, does not like to get wet.

The OnlyFans star was ambushed by fellow social media personality Alexia Grace during the Misfits Boxing 007 press conference today in London. It appears Grace is a big fan of The Wizard of Oz and hurled a bucket of (gasp) water at Wett, which led to a pull-apart brawl.

And a pretty solid overhand right that appeared to send Grace in reverse.

Here’s another angle:

I’ve been to over 100 press conferences in my life and not once have I ever stumbled across a random pail of water ... I smell SABOTAGE! Or maybe Grace took her cue from that silly Mortal Kombat scene and had the bucket planted beforehand.

Misfits Boxing 007 will be headlined by KSI vs. Joe Fournier, with Salt Papi taking on Anthony Taylor on the DAZN main card. All four combatants came face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s presser, just two days out from their respective fights at OVO Arena Wembley in London.

KSI vs. Joe Fournier:

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor:

Here’s the complete Misfits Boxing 007 lineup on DAZN:

Main Card (DAZN PPV at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

ViruZz vs. DK Money

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii

Preliminary Card

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Luis Nestor vs. Archie King

Upblissed vs. Unbaer

To order the Misfits Boxing 007 boxing stream click here.