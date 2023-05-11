New UFC Vegas 73 poster drops (and slants) for ‘Dern vs. Hill’ on May 20

UFC Vegas 73 has a new main event.

You knew that already because you regularly read MMAmania.com and never miss a beat. But since COVID fog has our collective memories doing weird s—t at weird times, I’ll remind you that Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill, originally booked for UFC Charlotte this weekend on ABC, will take over the May 20 card at APEX after Irene Aldana was pulled from her Raquel Pennington fight and sent to rescue the UFC 289 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner.

Dern (12-3) is looking to rebound from her majority decision defeat to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61 last fall, her second decision loss across her last three fights. As for Hill (15-12), she’ll be looking to build on her two-fight win streak after previously scoring decision wins over Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez.

Ducote and Godinez now fight one another at UFC Vegas 73.

No word yet on what matchmakers plan to do with Pennington in terms of her next fight but promotion president Dana White recently told the combat sports media that “Rocky” would weigh in and get paid for the backup role at UFC 289, in case something happens to either Nunes or Aldana on fight night.

