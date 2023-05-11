Fabian Edwards doesn’t consider Gegard Mousasi a legend, wants title shot with win at Bellator Paris

The word legend sometimes gets thrown around a bit to easily these days when it comes to combat sports — or sports in general — with some getting that prestigious tag when many in the community don’t feel they’ve earned that status.

For Bellator MMA Middleweight contender, Fabian Edwards, fighting someone like Gegard Mousasi, though talented and accomplished in his own right, isn’t exactly facing a legend, despite the fact that “Dreamcatcher” has over 60 pro fights on his resume and has won titles in three separate promotions.

Still, Edwards feels a victory over Mousasi at the upcoming Bellator Paris fight card in Paris, France on May 12, 2022 warrants a shot at the title.

“I want a title shot, that’s it. I don’t really look at him as a like a legend or anything like that, in my eyes. He is just another man, and on Friday night I am going to go in there, put hands on him and that’s it,” he during a recent pre-fight press conference.

“I don’t really mind what he takes me for. On Friday I am going to go in there and put hands on him he will see. So, I don’t really care if he is looking over me,” he concluded.

Edwards is currently riding a two-fight win streak and is ranked No. 2 in the division after knocking out Lyoto Machida and defeating Charlie Ward via unanimous decision in consecutive bouts.

With a win over Mousasi, he will get the opportunity to face current division king, Johnny Eblen, and perhaps join his brother, Leon Edwards, as a current MMA champion. As for Mousasi, he is trying to earn another shot at Eblen, who defeated him at Bellator 282 a year ago, taking his belt, in the process.

