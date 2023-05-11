Live: Bellator Paris ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Mousasi vs. Edwards

Bellator Paris is set to go down tomorrow (Fri., May, 12, 2023) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, featuring a title eliminator fight in the Middleweight division between former champion, Gegard Mousasi, and top contender, Fabian Edwards. In the co-main event, the Lightweight Grand Prix kicks off with an intriguing matchup between former 155-pound champion, Brent Primus, and Mansour Barnaoui.

The early weigh-ins took place earlier today (Thurs., May 11) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

185 lbs.: Gegard Mousasi () vs. Fabian Edwards ()

155 lbs.: Brent Primus () vs. Mansour Barnaoui () - Grand Prix bout

185 lbs.: Douglas Lima () vs. Costello van Steenis ()

155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti () vs. Kane Mousah ()

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon () vs. Saul Rogers ()

205 lbs.: Simon Biyong () vs. Jose Augusto ()

170 lbs.: Steven Hill () vs. Nicolo Solli ()

170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp () vs. Luca Poclit ()

145 lbs.: Yves Landu () vs. Estabili Amato ()

185 lbs.: Gregory Babene () vs. Kyle Stewart ()

125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz () vs. Paula Cristina ()

155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez () vs. Tim Wilde ()

150 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj () vs. Georges Sasu ()

170 lbs.: Bourama Camara () vs. Romaine Debienne ()

145 lbs.: Fabacary Diatta () vs. Aridane Romero Rodriguez ()

