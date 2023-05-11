 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: Bellator Paris ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Mousasi vs. Edwards

By Adam Guillen Jr.
/ new

Bellator Paris is set to go down tomorrow (Fri., May, 12, 2023) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, featuring a title eliminator fight in the Middleweight division between former champion, Gegard Mousasi, and top contender, Fabian Edwards. In the co-main event, the Lightweight Grand Prix kicks off with an intriguing matchup between former 155-pound champion, Brent Primus, and Mansour Barnaoui.

The early weigh-ins took place earlier today (Thurs., May 11) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Check out the full results below:

185 lbs.: Gegard Mousasi () vs. Fabian Edwards ()
155 lbs.: Brent Primus () vs. Mansour Barnaoui () - Grand Prix bout
185 lbs.: Douglas Lima () vs. Costello van Steenis ()
155 lbs.: Thibault Gouti () vs. Kane Mousah ()
155 lbs.: Davy Gallon () vs. Saul Rogers ()
205 lbs.: Simon Biyong () vs. Jose Augusto ()
170 lbs.: Steven Hill () vs. Nicolo Solli ()
170 lbs.: Oliver Enkamp () vs. Luca Poclit ()
145 lbs.: Yves Landu () vs. Estabili Amato ()
185 lbs.: Gregory Babene () vs. Kyle Stewart ()
125 lbs.: Denise Kielholtz () vs. Paula Cristina ()
155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez () vs. Tim Wilde ()
150 lbs.: Asael Adjoudj () vs. Georges Sasu ()
170 lbs.: Bourama Camara () vs. Romaine Debienne ()
145 lbs.: Fabacary Diatta () vs. Aridane Romero Rodriguez ()

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania