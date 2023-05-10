Nate Diaz open to middleweight fights if he returns to MMA: ‘If the right fight was there, for sure’

Nate Diaz doesn’t appear to be done with mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet.

Although his next venture will be into the boxing ring on Aug. 5, 2023, against Jake Paul, Diaz has stated that he hopes to return to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The 15-year Octagon veteran left the promotion this past Sept. 2022, finishing out his deal with a fourth-round guillotine choke submission of Tony Ferguson (watch highlights).

A one-time Lightweight title challenger, Diaz spent the end of his UFC run competing in the 170-pound Welterweight division. On top of the Paul match acting as his professional boxing debut, it will also be Diaz’s first bout north of 170 as the two will weigh in at 185 pounds. Going forward, Diaz admits that weight class could be a possible home in MMA as well.

“Yeah, [I’d consider Middleweight in MMA] if the right fight was there. For sure,” Diaz told MMA Junkie.

“I like losing weight, too. Losing weight, you gotta have a lot of discipline to lose weight and you think different. You think real good and straight and you have to make sure you do what you need and get down to a tee, like a scientist. So, it’s cool.

“Same thing, you can do that going up, too,” he continued. I have to have my clean meals and have everything precise and s—t and get up to come down and all that. It should be cool, but it’s way cooler not having to stress about having to starve. I’ve done that for years, it’s like jail.”

Paul, 26, will have a clear size advantage over Diaz in their match, competing primarily around 190 to 200 pounds thus far in his seven-match career, going 6-1. Tommy Fury holds the lone win over Paul, earning a split decision nod over the “Problem Child” this past Feb. 2023 (watch highlights).

