Rematch! UFC announces Glover Teixeira vs Anthony Smith showdown for June 29

The Fight Pass invitational is BACK on June 29!! Craig Jones vs Felipe Pena @GloverTeixeira vs @LionHeartASmith [ Stream it LIVE only on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/j4Gh6tosZt

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, who retired from MMA after a knockout loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 in Rio, will make his combat sports return on the grappling mats for UFC Fight Pass invitational 4 on June 29.

His opponent?

None other than current UFC 205-pound contender Anthony Smith. “Lionheart” will no doubt be looking for revenge after suffering a brutal technical knockout loss to the Brazilian at the UFC Jacksonville event roughly three years back.

UFC Fight Pass invitational 4 streams exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

It should be noted that Smith fights Johnny Walker as part of the UFC Charlotte card this weekend on ABC and will need to emerge from that light heavyweight bout without any major injuries in order to participate in next month’s event.

UFC Fight Pass invitational 4 will be headlined by the grappling showdown between Craig Jones and Felipe Pena. No city and venue have been announced, but the matches are expected to take place in Las Vegas as part of UFC Vegas 76 fight week at APEX.

Expect more details on UFC Fight Pass invitational 4 in the coming days.